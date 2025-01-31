Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 39,033 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,033 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,051.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,421,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,809,000 after buying an additional 1,297,976 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 146,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 103.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 768,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 391,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

