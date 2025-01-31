Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 461 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 259,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,957,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,276,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,885.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 497,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 472,370 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

