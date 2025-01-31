Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 548 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 606.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $68.45.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.04). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $193.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

