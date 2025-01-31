Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 756 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NI. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NiSource Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE NI opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.00 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

