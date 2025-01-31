Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FMC were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in FMC by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 5.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in FMC by 4.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. UBS Group dropped their price target on FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $433,898. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

