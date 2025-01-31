Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ball were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $56.23 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

