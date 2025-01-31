First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.21. First Atlantic Nickel shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 798,830 shares traded.
First Atlantic Nickel Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.80.
About First Atlantic Nickel
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.
