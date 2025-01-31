First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Holdings Lifted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.25 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

