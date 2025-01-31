Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,700,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,893,000 after buying an additional 390,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 457,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 48,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 32.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 442,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 344.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 245,875 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

