Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,980 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4,794.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $227,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,355.24. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 58,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $4,437,832.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,007,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,917,956.17. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,914 shares of company stock worth $7,677,945 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.39 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

