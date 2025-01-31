Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 81.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 60,327.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,293 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 258,631 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2,129.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ LILA opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 5,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,017.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,343,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,135.53. This represents a 0.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 156,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,886 in the last 90 days. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

