Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vertiv by 55.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vertiv by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of VRT opened at $114.61 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average of $105.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

