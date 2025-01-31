Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,521 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

PPC stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.