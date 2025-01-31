Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in DraftKings by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in DraftKings by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $9,765,919.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,122.16. This represents a 29.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 963,742 shares of company stock worth $38,082,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $42.73 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.