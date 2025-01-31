Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 102.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 735,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,448,000 after purchasing an additional 372,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,426,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,729,000 after buying an additional 141,816 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 154.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,224,000 after acquiring an additional 95,724 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total transaction of $616,067.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,183.41. This represents a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $663,859 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $483.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.66 and its 200 day moving average is $497.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.