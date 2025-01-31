Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 51,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $101.32. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

