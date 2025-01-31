Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 86.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 133,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,455,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,803,000 after acquiring an additional 56,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
ACI Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $59.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
