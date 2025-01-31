Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Globalstar by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 580,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,812,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after buying an additional 382,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,186,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 196,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,266,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 603,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Globalstar from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 37,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $80,275.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,396,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,537.51. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Hasler sold 90,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $173,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,929.24. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,030,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,987,000 and have sold 3,680,851 shares valued at $8,136,154. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

