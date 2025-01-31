Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 50.5% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 4.0 %

Dover stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $214.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 18.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.55.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

