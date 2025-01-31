Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 2,895 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Glj Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

