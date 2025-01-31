Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 5,385 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0645 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.