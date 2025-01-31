Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In related news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,260,164.40. This trade represents a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $384,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,175. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshpet from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FRPT opened at $162.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $84.02 and a one year high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

