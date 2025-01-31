Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.32 ($2.66) and traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.76). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.67), with a volume of 165,555 shares.

Frontier Developments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. The stock has a market cap of £83.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 214.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 237.97.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 11.40 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. Research analysts expect that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.