GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get GDS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GDS

GDS Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. GDS has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,040,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,592 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,212,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,572,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 7,553.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 602,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.