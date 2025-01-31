Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Spotify Technology by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $550.45 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $558.31. The company has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.99.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.79.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

