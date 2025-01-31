Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 278,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.68 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

