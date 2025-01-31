Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 524.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter worth $144,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VNOM opened at $46.24 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Viper Energy’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

