Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,591 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BAM opened at $60.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

