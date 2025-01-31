Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 32,483.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 253,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 253,043 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 320,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 375,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Performance

Timothy Plan International ETF stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About Timothy Plan International ETF

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

