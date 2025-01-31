Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average of $93.56. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.