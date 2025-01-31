Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 386 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 234.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $28.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $30.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

