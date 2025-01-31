Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,025 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 524.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

COPX opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.