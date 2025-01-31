Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,144 Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

