Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

