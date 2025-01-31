Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.67. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $150.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

