Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

