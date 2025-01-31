Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 826.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vericel by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 4,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,545.12. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $152,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,045.44. This trade represents a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,129. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 987.66 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

