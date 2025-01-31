Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $107,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

