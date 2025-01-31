Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $110,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 148,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $52.87 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.