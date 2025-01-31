Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $115,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,690,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,285,000 after acquiring an additional 273,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,005.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 202,607 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 142,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $50.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

