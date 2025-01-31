Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $125,000 Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BITO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2,930.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $25.46 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

