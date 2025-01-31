Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $163,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.94. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.