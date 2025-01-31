Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $164,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,447,000 after purchasing an additional 534,561 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,353,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.02. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

