Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $189,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 264,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

