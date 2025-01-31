Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $116,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $416,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.11. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $63.29.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 328.60% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.