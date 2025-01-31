Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $146,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.35 and its 200-day moving average is $169.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $186.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.10.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

