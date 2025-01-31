Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $149,000 in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,996.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,974 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,296,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,744.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 802,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after purchasing an additional 758,599 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,817,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 483,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 221,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.81. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.