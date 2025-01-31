Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $191,000 in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:NOVM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:NOVM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:NOVM opened at $30.87 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $32.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.69.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Nov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.