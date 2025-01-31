Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after buying an additional 1,389,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,385,000 after acquiring an additional 718,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,584,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,607,000 after purchasing an additional 480,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,018,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after purchasing an additional 815,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $104.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. This represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

