Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $131,000 Investment in Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Franklin Focused Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Focused Growth ETF Stock Performance

Franklin Focused Growth ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 million, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. Franklin Focused Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92.

About Franklin Focused Growth ETF

The Franklin Focused Growth ETF FOCUSED GROWTH ETF (FFOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in equities perceived to have strong fundamentals and prospects for growth. The fund does not limit investments to any particular market-cap, industry or geography.

